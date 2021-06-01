Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Oil market able to absorb gradual increases in OPEC+ crude production - Kuwait

Reuters
1 minute read

Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday global markets have been able to absorb the gradual oil production increases introduced by the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC) and its allies in May, state-run KUNA news reported.

Minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares's comments came in a statement ahead of a meeting of the group, collectively known as OPEC+, KUNA added.

"There are indications that life is returning to normal in many countries as vaccination programs against the coronavirus accelerate," he said, adding that there should be higher demand for crude in the second half of the year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 12:11 AM UTCIsrael’s ‘magician’ Netanyahu faces final curtain after record run

Long the familiar face of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has held on as prime minister for more than a decade, clinging to power through a criminal indictment and four elections in the past two years alone.

Middle EastNaftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era
Middle EastIran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites -IAEA report
Middle EastEgypt's intelligence chief holds truce talks with Hamas in Gaza
Middle EastNetanyahu's disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him