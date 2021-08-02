Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Oman adjusts electricity tariffs to ease burden on citizens

2 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oman has adjusted its electricity tariffs structure to offer consumers on lower rates more supply, a government official said on Monday, following consumer complaints about steep summer bills.

Household energy costs are sensitive in a country that recently saw protests over unemployment.

The government also wants to keep the public onside as the Gulf state's ruling sultan, who assumed power last year, continues to push through reforms to ease pressure on public finances in the debt-burdened state. They include a value-added tax, introduced in April, and overhauling an expensive subsidies system.

A Public Services Regulation Authority official told a news briefing that after receiving over 5,000 complaints, authorities had decided to expand consumption categories for households in a move that would be applied retroactively to cover May and June.

Under the adjustment, consumers paying a tariff of 12 baisas ($0.03) per kilowatt/hour (kw/h) will now be able to get up to 4,000 kw/h of electricity, up from a previous cap of 2,000 kw/h.

Consumers paying a tariff of 16 baisas per kw/h will now be able to get up to 6,000 kw/h, against up to 4,000 kw/h previously.

"Most citizens fall under these two segments," Authority head Mansoor al-Hinai told reporters.

He said the body has instructed licensed firms to restore services cut off due to late bill payments during the summer.

Protests in May by hundreds of Omanis seeking employment had subsided after Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, facing his biggest challenge yet, ordered acceleration of government plans to create thousands of jobs and amid a security crackdown. read more

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:05 AM UTCFor Beirut blast survivor leaving Lebanon, every day is Aug. 4

For Beirut blast survivor Shady Rizk, time has stopped since Aug. 4 last year when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded in the Lebanese capital's port opposite his office.

Middle EastBlast and financial crisis weigh heavily on mental health of Lebanese
Middle EastIran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack - TV
Middle EastUAE rolls out Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17
Middle EastOman adjusts electricity tariffs to ease burden on citizens

Oman has adjusted its electricity tariffs structure to offer consumers on lower rates more supply, a government official said on Monday, following consumer complaints about steep summer bills.