General view of old Muscat, Oman, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

CAIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oman will allow anyone holding a COVID-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from Sept. 1, the civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday.

The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Catherine Evans

