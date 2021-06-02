Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Oman to allow Gulf citizens land entry as some restrictions ease

Reuters
2 minute read

Oman said on Wednesday it will allow Omanis and citizens of other Gulf countries to move across its land borders daily for work, while also loosening other pandemic-related restrictions imposed for health reasons, state TV said on Twitter.

Oman also extended a ban on entering the country for travellers from Sudan, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt and the Philippines, Oman TV said.

It also said it would not allow entry for people coming from Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, as well as anyone who has been in any of the banned countries in the prior 14 days, starting on June 5 and until further notice.

Mosques with a capacity of less than 100 people will be allowed to reopen, but only for the Muslim five daily prayers. Commercial activities will be allowed to resume at a 50% capacity and social functions like weddings will be allowed at a 30% capacity.

Last month, Oman ended a nightly curfew that had been introduced to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 10:40 AM UTCIsrael’s Lapid enlists Gantz, moves closer to unseating Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and forming a new government after agreeing terms with several parties including one led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a spokesman said.

Middle EastIran nuclear deal parties to wrap up latest round of talks in Vienna
Middle EastAnalysis: Investors forgiving as Oman's austerity drive hits bumps in the road
Middle EastIsrael sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Middle EastIran’s biggest navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman - media