Oman bans commercial activity all day from May 8 to May 15 - state news agency

Reuters
1 minute read

Oman will ban the movement of people and vehicles from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. from May 8 until May 15, the state news agency said on Sunday, citing the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus.

Oman will also ban commercial activity all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions, and pharmacies. Delivery services for all goods were also exempt.

