Middle East

Oman bans travellers from 7 southern African states over COVID variant

1 minute read

CAIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Oman has suspended entry to travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini starting from Nov. 28 due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 discovered in South Africa, the country's state news agency said in a tweet on Saturday.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Alexander Smith

