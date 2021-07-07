Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Oman bonds rise after it seeks IMF technical assistance

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Omani government bonds rose on Wednesday on news the Gulf country had asked the International Monetary Fund for technical assistance to help it develop a medium-term debt strategy and bolster its fiscal structure.

Oman's bonds due in 2051 were up almost 1 cent to 101.73 cents on the dollar, while bonds maturing in 2048 were 0.85 cents higher to trade at 99.6 cents on the dollar, data from Refinitiv's Traeweb showed.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle

