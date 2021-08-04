Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Oman confirms Asphalt Princess tanker had been hijacked in Arabian Sea

1 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oman provided first official confirmation on Wednesday that the Asphalt Princess tanker was involved in a hijacking in the Arabian Sea after Britain's maritime trade agency earlier reported the incident was over.

Three maritime security forces had told Reuters on Tuesday that the Asphalt Princess tanker had been seized by suspected Iranian-backed forces, which Iran denied. read more

Oman's Maritime Security Centre said on Twitter that it had received information about the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess being subjected "to a hijacking incident in international waters in the Gulf of Oman" and that the sultanate's navy had deployed several ships to help secure international waters.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:47 AM UTCBeirut marks one year since port blast with anger and prayers

Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on Wednesday with prayers for the victims and expressions of anger and sadness from residents who are still in mourning and demanding justice.

Middle EastPope, on anniversary of Beirut blast, promises Lebanon visit
Middle EastHijacking ends in Arabian Sea, says UKMTO, as Oman identifies tanker involved
Middle EastDubai airport expects passenger surge as UAE eases travel curbs
Middle EastForest fire closes in on Turkish power station