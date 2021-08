General view of old Muscat, Oman, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oman posted a year-to-date budget deficit of 1.1 billion rials ($2.86 billion) in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Oman is among the weakest countries financially in the oil-rich region and more vulnerable to swings in the price of hydrocarbons, a sector that accounted for about a third of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.

($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

