Oman delays, reschedules flights to and from Muscat because of cyclone

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Oman delayed and rescheduled flights to and from the airport of its capital city Muscat to Sunday evening or until further notice due to tropical storm Shaheen, the sultanate's airports authority said on its official Twitter account.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

