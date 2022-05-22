Oman ends all COVID protective measures

May 22 (Reuters) - Oman announced on Sunday the lifting of all measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in all venues and for all activities, state TV reported, citing a statement from the government committee dealing with the pandemic.

There have been 389,943 infections and 4,260 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the sultanate since the pandemic began, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.