Skip to main content

Middle EastOman ends coronavirus night curfew, orders overnight trading ban

Reuters
1 minute read

Oman will end a nightly curfew on Saturday designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, but shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am, the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus said.

The Gulf state had banned the movement of people and vehicles between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. on May 8 and also banned commercial activity during the day, which will be permitted.

New daily cases of the virus have risen in Oman since the start of the year, but in recent weeks have begun to fall.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:26 PM UTCGaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages and air strikes

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel's commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclave's border.

Middle EastIsraeli president warns of civil war as Jews, Arabs clash over Gaza
Middle EastIran’s former hardline president Ahmadinejad to run again
Middle EastSyria releases hundreds of social media critics ahead of election
Middle EastOman ends coronavirus night curfew, orders overnight trading ban

Oman will end a nightly curfew on Saturday designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, but shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am, the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus said.