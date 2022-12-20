Oman estimates revenue at 11.6 bln rials, spending of 12.95 bln rials in 2023 budget















DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Oman's 2023 budget estimates revenue at 11.65 billion rials ($30.34 billion) and expenditure at 12.95 billion rials, state media reported on Tuesday, with an estimated budget deficit of 1.3 billion rials.

The Gulf state has based its 2023 budget on an average oil price assumption of $55 per barrel.

($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

Reporting by Lina Najem and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Alison Williams











