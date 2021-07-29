Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Oman extends nightly COVID-19 lockdown

1 minute read

General view of old Muscat., Oman, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Oman on Thursday extended a nightly lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with movement and commercial activities to be restricted between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. until further notice, the government said.

Cases in the country of around 4.5 million people, which has continued to impose movement and commercial restrictions on and off through the pandemic, have started to rise again after showing a steady fall since mid-June.

Oman has in the past two months accelerated what had been the slowest vaccine rollout in the Gulf.

By mid-April, Oman had given at least one dose to around 5% of the eligible population. This had increased to 35% by July 8, according to health ministry data.

Oman had on Wednesday recorded 295,535 coronavirus cases and 3,802 deaths.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 2:04 AM UTCIran's Khamenei blames 'cowardly' U.S. for pause in nuclear talks

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday declared Tehran would not accept Washington's "stubborn" demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said the United States had failed to guarantee that it would never abandon the pact again.

Middle EastRockets hit Baghdad Green Zone, no casualties - security sources

At least two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Thursday but caused no casualties, Iraqi security sources said.

Middle EastResidents flee as winds fan massive wildfire in southern Turkey
Middle EastIsrael tells France it is taking NSO spyware allegations seriously
Middle EastDollar's post-Fed tumble to 1-month low lifts other FX

The dollar slipped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Fed's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant, its pullback offering a major boost to most other currencies from the Aussie dollar to the Chinese yuan.