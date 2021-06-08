Oman gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk - document

Oman gave initial price guidance on Tuesday of 5.375%-5.5% for a nine-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk that will be its second international bond issuance of the year, a document showed.

Citi (C.N), Gulf International Bank, HSBC (HSBA.L), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Bank ABC and Bank Muscat (BKMB.OM) are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday, according to the document from one of the banks in the deal.

