Oman hires banks for sukuk in second international debt foray of 2021, document shows

Oman has hired banks for its second international bond sale of the year, a planned issuance of nine-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

Oman hired Citi (C.N), Gulf International Bank, HSBC (HSBA.L), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Bank ABC and Bank Muscat (BKMB.OM) to arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed. An issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, will follow, subject to market conditions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.