Middle East

Oman offers up to 10-year residency to foreign investors - Trade ministry

General view of old Muscat., Oman, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

June 23 (Reuters) - Oman plans to offer 5- or 10-year residency visas to foreign investors, the trade ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The initiative, part of an economic stimulus plan, grants foreign investors and retirees the right of a long stay in the Sultanate, the ministry added.

It comes into effect in September.

