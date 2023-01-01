Oman ok's 2023 budget, had 1.146 billion rials 2022 surplus
CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Oman's Sultan ratified a 2023 budget with a deficit of 1.3 billion Omani rials ($3.38 billion), state media reported on Sunday, adding that the 2022 budget achieved a surplus of 1.146 Omani rials.
The 2023 budget sees revenues of 10.05 bln Omani rials and expenditures of 11.35 bln rials.
($1 = 0.3847 Omani rials)
Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
