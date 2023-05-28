Oman posts $2.97 billion budget surplus in 2022, state news agency says
DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Oman posted a budget surplus of 1.144 billion rials ($2.97 billion) to the end of 2022, the Omani state news agency said.
Budget revenues were 14.473 billion rials, a 37% increase from estimated revenues, while expenditures were recorded at 13.329 billion Rials, the news agency added on Sunday.
($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.