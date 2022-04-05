Oman posts budget surplus of $547 mln at end-Feb

CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Oman has posted a budget surplus of 210 million riyals ($546.88 million) at the end of February, compared with a deficit of 457 million riyals a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Net oil revenues reached about 1.1 bln riyals for the same period, up 81.4% year-on-year, as the Gulf sultanate sold its crude for $81 per barrel on average, versus $42 a year earlier.

Average oil production rose to 1.02 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of February, compared to 953,000 bpd in the same period of the previous year. ($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alex Richardson

