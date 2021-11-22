Oman, Qatar sign six cooperation agreements - state news agency

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) at al-Alam palace in Muscat, Oman February 21, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Oman and Qatar signed six cooperation agreements including in the areas of tourism, the military, ports and investment during a state visit by Oman's Sultan Haitham to Doha, the Omani state news agency reported on Monday.

They also signed an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion on income and capital taxes, the agency added.

Qatar's Amiri Diwan said in a press release that the two Gulf countries' sovereign wealth funds also signed an agreement.

Further details on the deals were not immediately available.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones, William Maclean

