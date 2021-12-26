Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed graph in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed

