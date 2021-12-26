Middle East
Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors
CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday.
The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman
