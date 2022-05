Oman's external funding needs for 2022 already met - finance ministry

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Oman's finance ministry said its external funding requirements for the year have already been met, according to a presentation for investors reviewed by Reuters.

"Oman may strategically undertake domestic funding exercise(s) to develop its yield curve," the ministry said.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra

