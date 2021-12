DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - PDO-S, the services unit of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), signed its first commercial contract with Tethys Oil Oman Onshore Limited for Seismic Acquisition in Block 56, the state-owned oil and gas producer said on Sunday on Twitter.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Gareth Jones

