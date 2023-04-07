One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack -Israeli officials
JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) - One person was killed and several were wounded in a Tel Aviv terror attack, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it had treated at least one person with a gunshot wound. Israeli police said there also may have been a car that rammed into people in the same area.
Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.