One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack -Israeli officials















JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) - One person was killed and several were wounded in a Tel Aviv terror attack, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it had treated at least one person with a gunshot wound. Israeli police said there also may have been a car that rammed into people in the same area.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Diane Craft











