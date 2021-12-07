One of suspected killers of Saudi journalist Khashoggi arrested in France - RTL

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested at the Roissy airport near Paris on Tuesday as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, French RTL radio reported.

RTL said the person arrested was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the killing of Kashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Writing by GV De Clercq, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.