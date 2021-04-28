Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ooredoo extends exclusivity period with CK Hutchison on Indonesia deal

Qatari's Ooredoo (ORDS.QA) said on Wednesday it has extended the period of exclusivity for a memorandum of understanding with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK) for a possible combination of their respective telecommunications businesses in Indonesia.

The period for the non-legally binding MOU to combine PT Indosat Tbk (ISAT.JK) and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia will be extended until June 30, it said in a statement.

"This extension will provide more time to complete the ongoing due diligence and negotiate the final terms of a possible combination of the entities," it said.

Ooredoo and Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings are exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units, the two companies said late last year.

A deal between Indosat and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia would help them to better compete against state-backed Telkomsel (TLKM.JK) which controls around half of the cellular market in the world's fourth most populous country.

