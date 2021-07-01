Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
OPEC+ delays oil output meeting after UAE reservations, sources say

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ ministers have agreed to delay their planned ministerial meeting by a day to Friday for further consultations on oil output policy, sources said on Thursday.

Two sources said the agreement to delay followed reservations by the United Arab Emirates about proposals to extend the OPEC+ pact on supply restraint from its existing April 2022 expiry date to the end of next year.

One OPEC+ source said the UAE had suggested OPEC+ revise the production baseline used for calculating output cuts.

