OPEC holds special meeting to ditch IEA data - source

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - OPEC on Thursday held an unusual brief extraordinary meeting to ditch the International Energy Agency from its list of trusted data contributors, an OPEC source said on Thursday.

The meeting followed a regular policy decision meeting.

Earlier this week, OPEC experts recommended ditching the IEA and choosing consultancies Rystad and Wood Mackenzie instead, in yet another sign of a hardening standoff with the West. read more

