OPEC+ set to discuss extension of oil supply deal beyond April - sources

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is expected to discuss a potential extension of its current oil supply deal beyond April 2022 when it meets on Thursday, two sources from the producer group told Reuters.

It was not clear what Russia's position on the potential extension was.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Ahmad Ghaddar, editing by Louise Heavens

