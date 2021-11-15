OPEC’s Barkindo says oil and gas "targeted" at COP26 for first time

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday that oil and gas were "targeted" for the first time at COP26 as having no place in the energy transition.

As an outcome of COP26, oil producers will have a lot of work to do, Barkindo added.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.