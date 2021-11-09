Orascom Development's debt portfolio worth $500 mln - executive director to CNBC Arabia

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's Orascom Development (ORHD.CA) has a debt portfolio worth $500 million and the company aims to decrease it, its executive director told CNBC Arabia on Tuesday.

The company currently has $100 million in net debt, he added.

