Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew diagnosed with COVID-19

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the official delegation of the Orthodox Christian Church speak to reporters following their visit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide and based in Istanbul, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Patriarchate press office said on Friday.

In a statement, the press office said 81-year-old Patriarch Bartholomew was fully vaccinated against the disease and only experiencing mild symptoms.

