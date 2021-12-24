Middle East
Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew diagnosed with COVID-19
ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide and based in Istanbul, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Patriarchate press office said on Friday.
In a statement, the press office said 81-year-old Patriarch Bartholomew was fully vaccinated against the disease and only experiencing mild symptoms.
Reporting by Murad Sezer; Editing by Alison Williams
