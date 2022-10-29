Outgoing president says Lebanon may be heading to 'constitutional chaos'















Beirut, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters on Saturday his nation could be sliding into “constitutional chaos” as he has no successor and the cabinet is already operating in a caretaker capacity.

Aoun is set to leave the presidential palace in Baabda on Sunday, a day before his six-year term ends, but four rounds of electoral sessions in parliament have been unable to produce a candidate with a majority.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Laila Bassam; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











