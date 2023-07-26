Palestinian child killed by Israeli fire in West Bank -Palestinian health ministry

July 27 (Reuters) - A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank city of Qalqiliya, the Palestinian health ministry said early on Thursday.

The health ministry provided no further details in a brief statement but Palestinian reports said clashes had erupted after Israeli forces stormed a neighbourhood in Qalqiliya.

Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.