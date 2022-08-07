Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza

Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

"Al-Quds Brigades (Jerusalem Brigades) mourns the leader Khaled Mansour, member of the security council and the commander of the southern region (of Gaza Strip) who was martyred as a result of an Israeli air strike yesterday (Saturday)," the group said in a statement.

Al-Quds Brigades is the armed wing of the group.

Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Kim Coghill

