Palestinian Islamic Jihad has 6,000 rockets, Israeli security official says















MEVASERET ZION, Israel, May 13 (Reuters) - Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad has 6,000 rockets in its arsenal and Islamist Hamas has four times that, Israel's National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday.

Hanegbi added that Israel was more focused on firing on Gaza militants presently than on reaching a ceasefire that will end the latest round of cross border fighting which began on Tuesday.

Reporting by Dan Williams; Writing by Maayan Lubell











