Palestinian killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank















JERUSALEM, April 10 (Reuters) - A Palestinian was killed during an Israeli military raid near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces were operating in the Aqabet Jabr refugee camp, adjacent to Jericho, without immediately providing details.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by James Mackenzie











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.