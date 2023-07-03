Palestinian leader Abbas suspends contact and security coordination with Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank, July 3 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday suspended contact and security coordination with Israel after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement.

The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas has temporarily suspended coordination with Israel a number of times in the past during previous rounds of violence.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi Editing by Chris Reese















