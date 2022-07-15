Palestinian President Abbas: Two-state solution may not be available for long

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. President Joe Biden speak after a statement, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

BETHLEHEM, West Bank, July 15 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday said there was a narrowing window for the two-state solution to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The opportunity for a two-state solution on the 1967 borders may be available today, and it may not remain for a long time," Abbas said after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the occupied West Bank.

Abbas also asked for U.S. support to holding accountable the killers of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 11.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.