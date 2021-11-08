 Palestinian rights group urges U.N. to investigate spyware hacking claims

A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A Palestinian human rights group on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate claims that activists in the Israeli-occupied West Bank were hacked using Israeli technology firm NSO Group's spyware.

"We call on the United Nations to launch an investigation to disclose the party that stood behind using this programme on the phones of human rights activists, a move that put their lives at risk," Tahseen Elayyan, of Al-Haq Organization for Human Rights, said in Ramallah.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta

