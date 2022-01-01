Palestinian rockets explode off Tel Aviv coast, military says

JERUSALEM, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets toward the Mediterranean sea on Saturday, causing an explosion off the shore of Tel Aviv, Israel's military said.

Police said there were no casualties or damage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket firing from any of Gaza's militant groups. The Israel-Gaza frontier has been largely quiet since an 11-day war in May.

On Wednesday, however, gunfire from Gaza that wounded an Israeli civilian drew tank fire from the Israeli military, wounding three Palestinians.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Neil Fullick

