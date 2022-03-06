Palestinian stabs Israeli policeman, then shot dead, police say

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - A Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday and was then killed when officers opened fire at him, a police spokesperson said.

The 19-year-old walked up to two officers who were stationed at one of the walled Old City gates, "pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them," the spokesperson said. Other policemen nearby "responded by firing at him and neutralised the terrorist."

Two officers were lightly wounded, police said, one by the stabbing and one during the police gunfire. A photo distributed by the police showed a knife on the ground beside a blood stain.

Palestinian officials did not immediately comment.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, including the Old City, in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally. Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, who want it as a capital of a future state, broke down in 2014.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.