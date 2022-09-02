Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier and is shot, army says

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People react as they carry the body of Palestinian Yazan Afanah, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Qalandiya, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

HEBRON, West Bank, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli soldier and was shot by another in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said, and the Palestinian health ministry said the man died of the bullet wound.

The stabbed soldier was moderately wounded in the incident at a military outpost near the Palestinian city of Hebron, the army said.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has simmered since U.S.-sponsored negotiations with Israel stalled in 2014.

Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; editing by Jonathan Oatis

