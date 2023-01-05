Palestinian teen killed in West Bank raids, Palestinians say















JERUSALEM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Nablus early on Thursday, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military said its soldiers had fired shots overnight in the West Bank but did not confirm the fatalties.

"During the activity, armed suspects fired towards the soldiers, who responded with live fire," a statement from the military said.

Last year saw the worst levels of violence in the West Bank in more than a decade, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, since Israel launched a crackdown against militants in response to fatal Palestinian street attacks.

Reporting by Emily Rose, Ali Sawafta; editing by Barbara Lewis











