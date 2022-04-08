Palestinian who killed 2 in Tel Aviv shot by Israeli forces

Israeli security personnel work near the scene of a fatal shooting attack near a bar in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) - A Palestinian who opened fire in a Tel Aviv bar, killing two people before he was shot and killed by Israeli security forces on Friday after an hours-long manhunt through the city.

The Israeli officers found the man hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel's Shin Bet security agency said. During an exchange of fire, the attacker, identified as a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, was killed, Shin Bet said.

Late on Thursday, at the start of the weekend in Israel, the attacker entered a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv and began shooting, killing two people and seriously wounding three others before fleeing. L2N2W523G

Residents were warned not to leave their homes as hundreds of Israeli security officers, assisted by a helicopter with a spotlight,combed the streets in pursuit.

The bar attack was the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that have left 13 dead and shaken Israel.

