Palestinians say two officers die in WBank clash with Israeli forces

Israeli forces raided a town in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, touching off exchanges of gunfire in which two Palestinian security men were killed and a third person critically wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Asked about the overnight incident in Jenin, the Israeli army referred Reuters to the paramilitary border police, whose spokesman did not immediately respond.

Israel regularly conducts operations against Palestinian militants in the West Bank. But it rarely clashes with Palestinian Authority security forces, which conduct discreet coordination with Israel designed to maintain order in the territory despite long-stalled talks on Palestinian statehood.

