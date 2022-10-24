Parents of Tehran schoolgirls dispersed by teargas - Twitter















DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Schoolgirls at a Tehran High School were beaten by officials on Monday following their refusal to be strip-searched and hand over their mobile phones, according to social media videos published on Twitter.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos, others of which showed security forces using tear gars to disperse parents who had gathered in front of the school.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.