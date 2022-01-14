Paris Club of international creditors extends debt suspension for Yemen

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Paris Club of international creditors said on Friday that it had agreed to extend a debt suspension for Yemen.

Yemen's nearly seven-year-old conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and pushed Yemen to the verge of famine as the economy collapsed.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans

