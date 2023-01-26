Paris: Franco-Irish citizen held in Iran must be freed immediately and needs medical care















PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bernard Phelan, a Franco-Irish citizen detained in Iran, must be released immediately and provided access to urgent medical care, the Foreign Ministry in Paris said on Thursday.

"The denial of medical access by Iranian authorities is unacceptable", Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told journalists, adding France was very concerned about Phelan's poor health condition.

